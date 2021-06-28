Phil Rosenthal's father Max Rosenthal, who starred in Somebody Feed Phil, passes away at 95

Max Rosenthal starred in several of son Phil's shows including Everybody Loves Raymond, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having and Somebody Feed Phil for Netflix.

Television creator and host Phil Rosenthal announced the demise of his father Max Rosenthal on Sunday. Taking to social media, Phil penned a heartfelt note and shared special memories of his late father via photos. Phil Rosenthal, the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, wrote how grateful he was for his father who was the biggest influence in his life. Max starred in several of Phil's shows including Everybody Loves Raymond, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having and Somebody Feed Phil for Netflix.

Sharing the demise of his dad, Phil wrote, "Max Rosenthal passed away last night. As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny."

He further added, "Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I’m sad for all of us today. I love you Dad. You live on forever in us, your family, and the friends you’ve made around the world."

Max Rosenthal’s wife of more than 60 years and mother of Phil, Helen Rosenthal, died in 2019 at the age of 86. She too starred alongside Max on son Phil's food shows. While the cause of Max's demise has not yet been disclosed by the Rosenthal family, he passed away on 26 June.

