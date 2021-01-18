Phil Spector: Music producer and convicted murderer dies at 81; California state prison CONFIRM news

Phil Spector has passed away at 81 in a California hospital. California state prison officials confirmed the news via Twitter.

Music producer Phil Spector, who participated in shaping up the music industry with his “Wall of Sound” method and who later was convicted of murder, has passed away at 81. California state prison officials confirmed the news via Twitter and revealed that the icon died on Saturday of natural causes at a hospital. For the unversed, Spector was charged with the murder of the actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his LA mansion.

After a trial in 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life. Clarkson was found shot to death in the foyer of Spector’s mansion in the hills overlooking Alhambra, a modest suburban town on the edge of Los Angeles. Until the actress’ death trial, Spector maintained was an “accidental suicide.”

Prior to the scandal and his conviction, Spector was deemed responsible for being the visionary that shaped up the music industry in Hollywood with his “Wall of Sound” that merged spirited vocal harmonies with lavish orchestral arrangements to produce such pop monuments as “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Be My Baby” and “He’s a Rebel.” Tom Wolfe even deemed him as the “first tycoon of teen.” Bruce Springsteen and Brian Wilson openly replicated his grandiose recording techniques and wide-eyed romanticism, and John Lennon called him “the greatest record producer ever.” The secret to his sound, vocals and sound effects that changed the way pop records were recorded. He called the result, “Little symphonies for the kids.”

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×