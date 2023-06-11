Phillip Schofield denies affair with younger male colleague; Here’s how to watch the scandalous interview

Phillip Schofield’s interview with BBC is doing rounds on social media after the former TV presenter denied grooming a younger male colleague he had an affair with while working on This Morning. The full interview was released on June 2. There are some flexible ways you can watch the scandalous BBC interview.

How to watch Phillip Schofield’s interview with BBC?

You can watch Phillip Schofield’s interview with BBC outside the UK on BBC iPlayer by following the steps mentioned below.

You need a good VPN service subscription. Download and install a reliable VPN application on your device. Now, connect to a UK server, preferably Docklands. Go to the BBC iPlayer website and log into your account. Simply search for the Phillip Schofield interview and enjoy watching.

Major revelations from the Phillip Schofield interview

Last Friday, Schofield released a statement admitting that he had been involved in an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger colleague during his tenure on the show, leading to his immediate resignation from ITV. In an interview with BBC News journalist Amal Rajan, Philip Schofield said that he had a feeling of losing everything and believed that his career would be over. The interview came shortly after his decision to step down from his presenting role on This Morning.

However, the interview sheds light on Schofield's perspective. It highlights the nature of their friendship, addresses the allegations, and explains the difference between innocent conversations and inappropriate actions that occurred. Furthermore, Schofield insisted that he and the young male colleague were never in a romantic relationship or considered themselves a couple. Schofield clarified that no superannuation and non-disclosure agreements were entered into. He clearly stated that he did not want the younger colleague to sign an NDA.

Confirming her co-host's previous statement about being cheated on about the relationship, Schofield confirmed that Holly was unaware of the situation. He insisted that if he had asked, he would have denied it. Schofield added, “Holly didn't know. Nobody knew.” In response to allegations by former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes that Schofield suggested using ITV funds to provide taxis to the young colleague, Schofield strongly denied the claims. He clarified that the colleague visited his flat only once without staying overnight.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp feels ecstatic as he turns 60; Says, 'Moved on from last year'