Phineas and Ferb Season 5: New Reboot To Continue Original Canon? Here's What We Know

Phineas and Ferb is set to return for a new revival series, aiming to be a Season 5 continuation of the original TV series. The creators have revealed that the new series will be released with Disney+ in the near future, and it will begin with a new Summer vacation. The original series ended in 2015, but has since returned with a film, spin-offs, and more.

Phineas and Ferb is an American animated musical-comedy television series created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff Swampy Marsh that aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD for four seasons between 2007 and 2015. The series follows stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher during summer vacation.

Phineas and Ferb revival is going to be treated as season 5

Disney+ is working on a revival of Phineas and Ferb, aiming to serve as a fifth season of the original Disney Channel show. During Disney Television Animation’s presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, as reported by Laughing Place, co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh announced a new 40-episode series, Phineas and Ferb, set one year after the original show.

The new series will begin a new summer with a special musical sequence and is considered a continuation, making it a Season 5 of the original.

Povenmire and March also explained that they were initially concerned about ideas for new episodes, given everything they've produced for the franchise thus far, but those concerns were alleviated quickly thanks to the energy of the new writer's room with both returning and fresh writers.

Povenmire suggests seven episodes will be favorite favorites for diehard fans of Phineas and Ferb, with creators aiming to make the new series feel like the older one. Fans can now stream the first four seasons of Phineas and Ferb on Disney+. A sixth season is also in the works for the streamer, per the creative team.

The series is teased as such, "Phineas and Ferb, an animated comedy series, follows the adventures of Phineas Flynn and his English stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, on their summer vacation."

Phineas and Ferb is one of Disney Channel’s most successful animated franchises. The series won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2010 for Outstanding Writing in Animation and won several Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

A brief about Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb follows the adventures of stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, who are between eight and ten years old. They live in the fictional city of Danville in an unspecified tri-state area, as they seek ways to occupy their time during their 104 days of summer vacation.

Often these adventures involve elaborate, life-sized and ostensibly dangerous construction projects, which are usually unrealistic in scale given the protagonists' ages, and sometimes physically impossible. Phineas's older sister Candace has two obsessions: unveiling Phineas and Ferb's schemes and ideas, and winning the attention of a boy named Jeremy.

The subplot almost always features Phineas and Ferb's pet platypus Perry, who works as a secret agent identified as Agent P, for an all-animal government organization named O.W.C.A. (Organization Without a Cool Acronym).

His usual objective is to defeat the latest scheme of Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, a mad scientist driven largely by a need to assert his evilness, whose own ineptitude often defeats him.

The two plots intersect at the end of each episode, erasing all traces of the boys' project just before a dismayed Candace can show it to their mother and destroying Doofenshmirtz's evil contraption; either occurrence usually indirectly leads to the other's in some way.

The series' main characters live in a blended family, a premise that the creators considered underused in children's programming and that reflected Marsh's own upbringing. Marsh considers explaining the family background not important to the kids' lives.

They are a great blended family and that's all we need to know.mThe choice of a platypus as the boys' pet was similarly inspired by media underuse, as well as the animal's striking appearance.mPovenmire and Marsh wanted an uncommon species, an animal that kids could not pick out at a pet store and beg for.

The platypus also gave them freedom to make stuff up since no one knows very much about them, and allowed them to own that mental real estate, so that if someone thinks of the word platypus, they will associate it with Agent P, just as an ogre is now commonly associated with Shrek.

Marsh called the characters "cool, edgy and clever without ... being mean-spirited." Animation director Rob Hughes is said to have noted that "in all the other shows every character is either stupid or a jerk, but there are no stupid characters or jerks in this one."

