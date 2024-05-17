The Met Gala 2024 was full of diamonds this year, but one diamond took Bridgerton fans by storm. While walking the red carpet in a beautiful Victoria Beckham gown, Phoebe Dynevor flaunted the big oval diamond on her ring finger, confirming her engagement. Reports confirmed that Phoebe got engaged to her actor boyfriend Cameron Fuller, whom she has been dating since last year.

So, how did the two stars meet and fall in love? Let’s have a look at their relationship timeline.

The First Walk

Phoebe and Cameoron first got engulfed in relationship rumors in March 2023 while taking a stroll in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. In the pictures captured by Daily Mail, Dynevor and Fuller looked cozy and intimate together.

Sneaking Into Instagram

Wimbledon Date

Dynevor and Fuller go public with their relationship by showing up together at a tennis match in early July. The duo laughed, talked, and responded to the game as they visited day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. For the occasion, Dynevor wore a summer-like spaghetti-strap top featuring chevron stripes, which she combined with a coordinating maxi skirt. Fuller appears stylish in a navy blue pinstripe suit, pairing it with a white dress shirt and complementing it with a thick blue-and-white striped tie. Their outfits, too, were trending on social media for a while.

Instagram Round 2

Dynevor shared a glimpse on Instagram, including Cameron in the carousel. The Fair Play actress recorded her most recent travel diary, featuring two pictures of her and a new partner. The post had images of trips to Europe and parties thrown by her friends. Actor Logan Lerman is shown embracing Fuller with his arm in a single picture. Another photo shows Fuller standing alone, looking stylish as he poses on a narrow urban road.

A BAFTA night out

In February 2024, Fuller shows his devotion as a boyfriend by accompanying Dynevor to the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. The Bridgerton actor was up for the Rising Star Award during the event, but Vampire Academy actor Mia McKenna-Bruce bagged the award. Dynevor still looked stunning in a heavenly white Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline and a pleated halter-style top. At the same time, her partner rocked a stylish black tuxedo paired with a bow tie.

An Icelandic Getaway

A month later, Dynevor and Fuller go to Iceland for a romantic trip after making their red carpet debut, with Dynevor sharing the experience on Instagram. “We visited Iceland, and it was like stepping into another world,” expressed the Bridgerton star.

The Engagement Gala

Dynevor strolled down the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York, turning heads in a stunning Victoria Beckham dress—the brand’s inaugural custom design for the prestigious yearly fashion gathering. Dynevor attracted even more attention when onlookers noticed the massive sparkler on her finger: an oval diamond engagement ring with a delicate gold band, confirming her engagement to Cameron Fuller.

Cameron Fuller is an actor and son of the renowned producer Brad Fuller. Brad has produced some of the best horror movies, such as The Quiet Place and The Purge trilogy. Since his debut in 2017, Cameron has worked on projects like The Goldbergs and The Last Ship. Phoebe won hearts acting as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton season 1, and since then, has produced several hit projects like The Fair Play and Bank Of Dave.

