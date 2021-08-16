Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson call it quits after only five months of dating?

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson made the headlines at Wimbledon 2021 as they made their relationship official with their first public appearance together. Although reportedly the couple has now split after five months of dating as per The Mirror. As per reports, work commitments amid their long-distance relationship led the duo to split.

If recent reports are to go by, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson's romance seemed to have hit a full stop owing to their long-distance relationship. With Dynevor busy shooting for the second season of her Netflix show in London and Davidson filming Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco in Brooklyn, reports suggest that the duo's hectic work schedules had been keeping them apart for long which led to their alleged split.

Phoebe and Pete were the last spotted together attending Wimbledon 2021 in July as they attended a game together. The duo looked happy and even showed ample PDA during their outing to confirm their romance after it was speculated months ago.

As per The Mirror, a source informed about the couple's recent split saying, "It was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them." The report also mentioned that the pandemic restrictions have also been a major obstacle for the couple.

According to Dynevor's Instagram account, the Bridgerton star was recently seen enjoying a vacation with her friends in Croatia. In the meantime, Pete has still been caught up with the shooting of his upcoming film in the US.

