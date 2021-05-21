Phoebe Dynevor had a 'heads up' on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton's exit, opens up on filming intimate scenes

Before Bridgerton became a massive hit, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she and co-star Jonathan Bailey were clueless. Read on to know more.

Phoebe Dynevor is getting candid about her time on Bridgerton as she begins to start filming for season 2 of the hit Netflix show. Over the last few weeks, Regé-Jean Page aka Simon's exit from the show has left fans devastated but Phoebe who plays the role of Daphne Bridgerton revealed she knew he was leaving. Speaking to Variety's Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Phoebe said, "I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner."

She added, "But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. I think fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny, who plays Anthony. Obviously it’s sad to to see (Page) go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my family.”

Before Bridgerton became a massive hit, Phoebe revealed that she was clueless. "I had no idea what we were filming and I just worked my butt off and hoped for the best. I remember, Johnny Bailey and I having conversations where we were like, what is this? Are people gonna get what we’re trying to do? Because it just feels so strange. And luckily, they did."

The actress also touched upon the intense prep they had to go to look seamless as part of London's high society. "We had six weeks prep, so it was pretty mega. I was so nervous about dancing because I’ve always thought of myself as a terrible dancer."

Phoebe also opened up on her steamy and intimate scenes with Page. Speaking about filming her first intimate scene, she said, “I remember talking a lot to Regé and our intimacy coordinator, and our showrunner and director particularly the first intimate scene, about how it has to look very consensual. Even though Daphne has no idea what she’s doing, she still has to be in control in a certain way. So it was finding that balance and how we were going to portray that on screen in an authentic way."

Bridgerton has been renewed for season two, three and four and will focus on various characters of the Bridgerton family.

