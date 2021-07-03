Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson CONFIRM romance with PDA filled Wimbledon appearance; See photos

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson made their first joint public appearance together and seemingly confirmed dating rumours. Scroll down to see them together.

One of the hottest new couples of the year--Bridgerton alum Phoebe Dynevor and SNL comedian Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed their relationship this weekend by making their first joint public appearance! The 26-year-old Bridgerton actress and the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star were seen packing the PDA as they attended Wimbledon this weekend in London, England.

The couple could be seen leaning on each other, hugging, sharing kisses and sharing jokes. The duo also sat next to comedian Jack Whitehall while watching Roger Federer‘s match during day six of the tournament. See their photos below:





Rumours of the two dating started back in April. From being spotted hanging out together to wearing matching necklaces, the couple was seemingly getting closer. Back in August, while Pete had only hinted at being in a relationship with Phoebe whilst teasing about his 'celebrity crush', the Bridgerton star hadn't dropped any hints about her new romance and had remained tight-lipped till then.

Although according to a recent report, a source close to Davidson told People that the duo is "really into each other." Not just this, it has also been reported that Davidson has also told his friends about being in a serious relationship with Dynevor. The couple seems to be making long-distance work smoothly given that Phoebe is in London shooting for the next season of Bridgerton whereas Davidson is in New York caught up with his SNL shoots.

