Phoebe Dynevor TALKS about how she handled fame after Bridgerton success

Bridgerton catapulted Phoebe Dynevor's career into a massive success, making her a household name. The success of the show has certainly changed a lot of things for the 26-year-old actress who recently opened up on her experience of dealing with the sudden fame in her interview with Harper's Bazaar. Dynevor who played the lead role in Bridgerton as Daphne spoke about dealing with anxiety after the show's massive success.

While sharing how she is dealing with her mental health amid her burgeoning career, the actress revealed that she has a therapist and also spoke about other ways she's dealing with her success. Talking to Harper's Bazaar, Phoebe said, "I don't think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything. I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself. You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye. I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment."

Dynevor mentioned how important it is to strike a balance considering both success and failure hit hard in showbiz. The actress who comes from a film family herself has been a witness to her mother, English soap star Sally Dynevor's journey.

In the same interview, Phoebe also mentioned how the success of Bridgerton came as a surprise and that she truly understood the magnitude of it after photographers were spotted outside her house.

Bridgerton Season 2 is all set to release next year and will have Dynevor alongside Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley among others.

