Phoebe Dynevor TEASES Bridgerton Season 2 will see 'a really different, interesting Daphne'

In a recent interview, Phoebe Dynevor revealed how her Bridgerton character Daphne Bridgerton is "a grown woman now so she can call more shots and be more in control."

Bridgerton recently made headlines with the heartbreaking announcement of Regé-Jean Page bidding farewell to the popular Netflix series for its second season. However, there will be plenty of references to Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, courtesy of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). In a recent interview with TheWrap, Phoebe shed light on what fans can expect from her beloved character in Bridgerton Season 2.

"Seeing her in Season 2, I think she’s really owning that and owning herself a lot more and stepping into that role of being a mother and being able to give Anthony (her oldest brother, played by Jonathan Bailey) advice in whatever way she can," Dynevor revealed enthusiastically before teasing, "She’s a grown woman now so she can call more shots and be more in control. And I think it will be a really different, interesting Daphne in this season."

We can't wait to see the adventures that Daphne Bridgerton will delve into in Bridgerton Season 2!

For the unversed, while the first season of Bridgerton centered on Daphne's pursuit of finding a perfect suitor for her rebellious heart, it's now her big brother Anthony's turn to find a wife, more importantly, someone he can also love. While Regé won't physically appear on the show, even in a cameo, fans will still be updated on the Duke of Hastings' whereabouts. And who knows; maybe a surprise appearance could be worked out as well, given how Bridgerton is promised for multiple seasons, one dedicated to each Bridgerton sibling's complicated personal life!

