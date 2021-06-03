Phoebe Dynevor thinks Regé-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings will 'be referred to a lot' in Bridgerton Season 2

In a new interview, Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne Bridgerton revealed how Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset aka The Duke of Hastings will continue being a part of Bridgerton Season 2's storyline.

Bridgerton fans went through major heartbreak quite recently when Lady Whistledown revealed that fan-favourite Regé-Jean Page would not be returning as Simon Basset aka The Duke of Hastings for Bridgerton Season 2. However, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton will very much be a part of the storyline, with the second season focusing on Daphne's eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) pursuit of love.

In an interview with TheWrap, Phoebe shed light on how The Duke will continue to be a part of Daphne's life in Bridgerton Season 2, just off screen, as the two became parents to a baby boy at the end of the first season. "I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family," Dynevor divulged. The 26-year-old actress further revealed how she's spoken to Page regarding the extreme reaction to his exit with the duo mainly shocked by Bridgerton's large fandom since the popular series' successful Christmas Day debut last year.

"I think it was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways," Phoebe confessed. Moreover, Dynevor continued how she and Regé are "both working actors" and are "just plodding along." Phoebe thinks "it's just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It's such a compliment and it's lovely."

On a concluding note, Phoebe "can't wait to see what Regé does next in his career."

ALSO READ: Phoebe Dynevor had a 'heads up' on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit, opens up on filming intimate scenes

Are you going to miss Regé-Jean Page's character in Bridgerton? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×