Phoebe Dynevor might star in a new shark movie by Sony Pictures, directed by Tommy Wirkola. Even though the story is a secret for now, filming is planned to start in Australia this summer. Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce the movie.

Phoebe Dynevor's recent projects post Birdgerton

Phoebe Dynevor is famous for playing Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton on Netflix. She recently acted in the thriller Fair Play opposite Alden Ehrenreich, which Netflix bought for $20 million after premiering at Sundance.

Variety previously announced Dynevor and Bella Ramsey starring in a short film called More Flames, which is part of the #FlipTheScript campaign focusing on the climate crisis.

Dynevor's upcoming projects include the spy film Inheritance and Anniversary, alongside Diane Lane, Zoey Deutch, Mckenna Grace, Dylan O’Brien, and Kyle Chandler.

Tommy Wirkola, the director, is known for films like Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and What Happened to Monday. He's also behind the Violent Night holiday action-comedy starring David Harbour as Santa Claus. Wirkola will soon venture into animation with Spermageddon.

The Insider was the first to report Sony's plans for the shark movie.

Phoebe Dynevor and actor Cameron Fuller are officially engaged

Phoebe Dynevor and actor Cameron Fuller, son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller and known for roles in films like The Purge and A Quiet Place, are officially engaged.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, shared the happy news on Instagram, with a photo capturing Cameron embracing his emotional fiancée from behind on a stone balcony. Congratulations poured in from fellow actors and fans alike. Sydney Sweeney commented, "congrats!!!" and Daisy Edgar-Jones reacted, "Aaaaaaah", Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev sent three heart emojis, while Danielle Campbell wrote, "Woohoo!!! (heart emoji)"

In a previous interview with The Standard in February, Dynevor discussed the challenges women face in the industry. She highlighted the lack of substantial roles for actresses compared to the abundance of opportunities for male actors.

While acknowledging positive developments for older women, she emphasized the need for more opportunities for actresses in her age group. Dynevor's comments shed light on the ongoing struggle for gender equality in the entertainment industry.

