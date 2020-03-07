PHOTO: Angelina Jolie is the perfect mommy as she takes daughters Zahara and Vivienne to see Cirque du Soleil

Angelina Jolie spent quality time with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 11 as they attended Cirque du Soleil's touring show Volta in Los Angeles. The trio even posed with the entire cast of the show and looked hale and hearty with their million-dollar smiles. Check out their photo below.

Ever since the release of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which saw Angelina Jolie and her children making several red carpet appearances around the globe, the actress has been keeping things lowkey and is spending all her time with her six children - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 13 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11. The paparazzi have captured Angie and her kids several times over the past few months.

Recently, Angelina had a mommy and daughters date night with Zahara and Vivienne as they attended Cirque du Soleil's touring show Volta in LA recently, The trio also got to hang with the cast as Paola Fraschini, who stars in Volta, shared a picture of Jolie, Zahara and Vivienne posing happily alongside the entire team. The 44-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a black slip dress which was paired with a matching trench coat while her hair was left open to one side. Zahara looked pretty in black while Vivienne sported a white hoodie.

Check out Angelina Jolie and kids Zahara and Vivienne with Volta's cast below:

Mommy goals, indeed!

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie gets spotted with her son Pax outside a film studio day after skipping the Golden Globes

Paola's caption reads as, "Ok.. I’ve never thought I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show...What a beautiful soul.. #volta #cirquedusoleil #losangeles #angelinajolie #angelinajoliefans #vip #holliwood #moviestar #actress #bestactor."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Hello!, Angelina revealed the values she encourages her children to inculcate. "Kindness – to others and themselves. It's important to be humble – know the freedoms you have and what you've been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place – we’re all human and very flawed. We're tiny pieces in a much bigger world," Jolie shared.

Credits :Instagram

Read More