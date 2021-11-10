PHOTO: Asser Malik calls Malala Yousafzai 'the most supportive friend' in a heartfelt post after wedding

Malala Yousafzai has recently shared the news of her getting married to General Manager of High Performance at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Asser Malik. Taking to her social media platform, the nobel laureate posted some stunning pictures from her 'nikkah ceremony' in Birmingham.

For those unversed, Malik joined the Pakistan Cricket Board two years ago and has also served as the manager of Multan Sultans, a cricket team under the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Not just that, Malik excels in sports management, having designed the player development programme for the franchise. Recently, he took to Twitter to thank their well-wishers for their heartfelt wishes and penned a beautiful note for his "supportive friend" Malala. "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together," Malik wrote.

Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting. pic.twitter.com/KSGQOHsY64 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 10, 2021

In the picture he posted, Malala and Asser are engaging in a "victory cake cutting" which according to him, is a cricket team tradition. "Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting," he added.

Previously, Malala's wedding post had many fans and celebrities congratulating the couple. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala had penned alongside pictures of the newlyweds and Malala's parents.

