PHOTO: Aubrey Plaza & Amy Poehler celebrate Galentine's Day with their Parks and Recreation ladies

It’s Valentine's Day and Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler are busy celebrating the 'Galentine's Day' with their Parks and Recreation co-stars. Read on to know more.

What’s Galentine’s Day you ask? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year and the ladies of Parks and Recreation are celebrating it together! Aubrey Plaza treated her fans with an adorable selfie with her Parks and Recreation co-star and real life real life friends, celebrating Galentine’s Day. The selfie features Plaza with Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Kathryn Hann. “Happy galentines day,” she wrote in the caption. For the unversed, Galentine's Day was invented by Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, in the 2009 series, Parks and Recreation.

In the episode, the ladies come together to enjoy a chill pre-valentine’s day breakfast and celebrate sisterhood. The whole idea behind the holiday is to forget about their husbands and other responsibilities and his spend some time with the girlfriends. The day to prioritise your girlfriends or as Knope would say, “uteruses before duderuses” and “ovaries before brovaries.” Since no one can explain it better than Knope did in the episode, here what she says, “Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrate ladies.”

The series aired for seven seasons before going off air in 2015 but the co-stars still share a special bond with each other. This is not the first time the they are celebrating the holiday together. To keep the holiday alive, Plaza, Poehler, Jones and Hann also celebrated in 2018 and 2019 and they were joined by other members of the cast too.

