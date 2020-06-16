  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTO: Britney Spears flaunts her freckles in a bikini; Debuts new bangs hairstyle and poses at the beach

Britney Spears shows off her bangs in a bikini picture as she poses at the beach after a new haircut.
5792 reads Mumbai
PHOTO: Britney Spears flaunts her freckles in a bikini; Debuts new bangs hairstyle and poses at the beachPHOTO: Britney Spears flaunts her freckles in a bikini; Debuts new bangs hairstyle and poses at the beach
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Britney Spears returned to her old hairstyle once again and recently cut fresh bangs. The 'Pretty Girls' singer had revealed last month that she looks way younger with bangs but loves to experiment with her hairstyle which is why she ditched the bangs to show her forehead. However, Britney has again changed her mind and got back to her old hairstyle. She had earlier revealed that bangs give her confidence as she's too skeptical about showing her head. And now that the songstress has cut bangs once again, she's back to being a poser!

Recently, Britney Spears got a fresh haircut and posed for pictures at the beach. She wore a pink and animal print coloured bikini and flaunted her glowing skin and freckles in the picture. "I did it I finally cut bangs," Britney wrote on Instagram with tons of emojis and expressed her excitement on getting back to her comfort hairstyle. Besides the new hairdo, what grabs attention is her svelte waistline that Britney is showing off in her picture.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I did it I finally cut bangs !!!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

"Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday .... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off," Britney revealed earlier last month in an Instagram post. She also wrote about having lack of confidence during her school days. "I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead," she added.

Also Read: Britney Spears shows off her bangs; Recalls feeling like an 'Ugly Duckling' back in third grade without them

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement