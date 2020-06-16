PHOTO: Britney Spears flaunts her freckles in a bikini; Debuts new bangs hairstyle and poses at the beach

Britney Spears shows off her bangs in a bikini picture as she poses at the beach after a new haircut.

Britney Spears returned to her old hairstyle once again and recently cut fresh bangs. The 'Pretty Girls' singer had revealed last month that she looks way younger with bangs but loves to experiment with her hairstyle which is why she ditched the bangs to show her forehead. However, Britney has again changed her mind and got back to her old hairstyle. She had earlier revealed that bangs give her confidence as she's too skeptical about showing her head. And now that the songstress has cut bangs once again, she's back to being a poser!

Recently, Britney Spears got a fresh haircut and posed for pictures at the beach. She wore a pink and animal print coloured bikini and flaunted her glowing skin and freckles in the picture. "I did it I finally cut bangs," Britney wrote on Instagram with tons of emojis and expressed her excitement on getting back to her comfort hairstyle. Besides the new hairdo, what grabs attention is her svelte waistline that Britney is showing off in her picture.

"Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday .... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off," Britney revealed earlier last month in an Instagram post. She also wrote about having lack of confidence during her school days. "I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead," she added.

