PHOTO: BTS leader RM melts our hearts with a cute selfie; Confesses he misses the ARMY

BTS leader RM took to Weverse to admit he misses the ARMY. The singer shared an adorable selfie while making the confession.

Are you missing BTS? The Bangtan Boys miss the ARMY too. The K-Pop band has been laying low, cancelling and rescheduling Map of the Soul: 7 events due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Although BTS is missing from the stages, they are staying in touch with the ARMY through different social media platforms. One of which is Weverse. Just recently, V aka Taehyung took to the platform to reveal he was working hard despite the Coronavirus driven self-isolation. Now, Namjoon took to the platform and shared a photo.

Joonie shared an adorable selfie (which has doubled up into our phone wallpaper -- don't tell our bosses) and confessed, he missed the ARMY. The monochrome picture features the singer flaunting a pair of glasses. The closeup shot was shared with the caption, "Silly glasses. I miss ARMY." The photo was shared on Twitter with fans gushing over his "silly glasses" and the face it was placed on.

Check out the photo below:

Although they have been MIA due to the self-quarantine, BTS continues to break records with their albums. The band's Map of the Soul: Persona beat Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish to become the third best selling global album of 2019. The Bangtan Boys stood below Arashi and Taylor Swift on the IFPI’s list. The others on the list include Lady Gaga, Queen and The Beatles. Check out the complete list here: BTS beats Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish to take No. 3 on IFPI’s List Of Best Selling Global Albums In 2019

Meanwhile, there are rumours that BTS could be rescheduling their North America and Europe tour in the light of the Coronavirus outbreak. More deets here: BTS: Coronavirus scare may lead to cancellation of North America and Europe concerts of Map of the Soul Tour?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Weverse

Read More