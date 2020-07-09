PHOTO: BTS member Jin celebrates ARMY Day with the best gift ever; Fandom trends #ThankYouJin

As ARMY celebrate their seventh birthday today, i.e. July 9, 2020, BTS member Jin decided to treat the fandom with his Worldwide Handsome face. Check out how ARMY reacted to the Moon singer's best gift ever below.

Almost a month after BTS celebrated their seventh anniversary on June 13, 2020, it's time to commemorate their fandom, who has stood by them through thick and thin. ARMY Day, which takes place today, i.e. July 9, is celebrated as it was exactly seven years ago when BTS fans were given their official name. Since then, BTS and ARMY have been there for each other no matter what. Twitter has been flooded with millions of tweets as the ARMY members celebrate their day with pride.

As a birthday present to ARMY on this joyous occasion, Jin decided to gift them something extremely special; his Worldwide Handsome face! Taking to Weverse, the eldest member of BTS shared a very handsome selfie of himself looking radiant as ever with perfectly styled hair and plump lips. ARMY couldn't get over their idol's customised gift and took to Twitter to trend #ThankYouJIn. This isn't the first time that Jin has celebrated ARMY as his Map of the Song: 7 solo single, Moon, was dedicated to their loyal fandom.

Check out Jin's selfie to commemorate ARMY Day below:

Here's how ARMY reacted to Jin's best gift ever:

SEOKJIN LITERALLY SAID

"Your present is Seokjinie"

Yes, you are the bestest present ever #ThankYouJin Let's trend the hashtag to thank him for wishing us a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/nHurjRC3bP — Yen (@daddyseuckjin) July 9, 2020

#Thankyoujin HAPPY BIRTHDAY EVERYONE the moon looks beautiful tonight everyone pic.twitter.com/MtOazh5aNT — jin (@meekbts) July 9, 2020

Only those ARMYS who are part of JIN CULT can interact with this tweet. Come on, let’s interact with each other. Let’s have a blast this day. #JINCULT #ThankYouJin pic.twitter.com/FiANNNN5Bm — Ninong Kookie #ARMYDAY (@tanniekosmossss) July 9, 2020

Jin's caption reads as, "ARMY, Happy Birthday. The present is Seokjinie," along with three heart emoticons.

We adore this man and how!

Happy ARMY Day!

Meanwhile, Jin has a big reason to celebrate as Moon has achieved the #1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in 76 countries which makes him the Korean artist with the most #1's for a b-side track.

