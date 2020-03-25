PHOTO: BTS member V is all smiles as he poses with Park Seo Joon & team Itaewon Class

BTS member V, who contributed to Itaewon Class OST with his solo single, Sweet Night, was spotted hanging out with Park Seo-joon and the K-drama team recently. Check out the photo below.

The entire world is currently on a standstill amidst the coronavirus scare that has shaken us into self-isolation and social distancing. BTS, that was busy promoting Map of the Soul: 7, with their US leg and South Korean music shows, had to cancel 4 of their Seoul concerts for the Map of the Soul Tour. While ARMY was disappointed, they were made happy because of BTS member V who released his solo single, Sweet Night for Itaewon Class OST.

Recently, reports suggested that Taehyung had visited the sets of Itaewon Class to show his support for the lead actor and close friend, Park Seo-joon. Back then, Park was still shooting for episode 15 and 16. Now, a staff member of the Netflix K-drama shared the photo on their Instagram in which V is seen all smiles posing with the cast and crew of Itaewon Class. In the snap, TaeTae is seen wearing a camouflage overcoat with cream coloured pants and beige shoes.

Check out BTS member V's photo with Park Seo-joon and team Itaewon Class below:

What did you think of V's solo single, Sweet Night? Let us know your views in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, BTS shared a video recently for ARMY, urging them to stay strong during the coronavirus scare, which has become a deadly pandemic. "I hope soon we'll again be able to see those we love, share a meal and talk together. I hope soon we'll sing and be happy together with you," V shared on the video.

Credits :Instagram

