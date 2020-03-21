PHOTO: BTS member V just posted a shirtless selfie and ARMY is losing their minds

After deleting an accidental shirtless selfie on Weverse, an ARMY member requested BTS' V to share a selca and the 24-year-old singer obliged with another shirtless selfie. Immediately, Taehyung was trending worldwide on Twitter as ARMY lost their minds!

We've come to a time in our lives where everyone is being advised to stay indoors rather than go out and breathe fresh air! Due to the coronavirus scare, everyone has been restricted to their houses practicing social distancing and even self-isolation. The world may seem extremely gloomy now but leave it to BTS to keep ARMY satiated with enough content to obsess over! All of the members of the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have been entertaining fans on Weverse.

Speaking of Taehyung, the singer started trending worldwide thanks to one selfie! Taking to Weverse, V accidentally shared a shirtless selfie and immediately deleted it. However, 30 seconds were enough for ARMY who screenshotted the selfie and started losing their minds. When an ARMY member requested TaeTae to bless them with another selfie, the 24-year-old obliged his fans and gave us a shirtless selfie, while in bed. You can already imagine the craziness that must have ensued on Twitter thanks to V's sneaky selca!

Check out BTS member V's selfies and ARMY's reaction to it below:

WTF TAEHYUNG JUST POSTED SHIRTLESS SECLA TAEHYUNGS STANS HOW ARE WE DOING IKDJDJDJDJDD IM DYING SJSJSJJJ WAYSYWGWRD D pic.twitter.com/hH3cTtndqz — ғᴀᴛᴇ (@hertaetae) March 20, 2020

taehyung's collarbones has its own fandom pic.twitter.com/sd4NZCRISe — taekook (@gukth) March 20, 2020

taehyung after seeing the mess he made with a pic that got deleted after 30 seconds..

pic.twitter.com/OgcS5QlNgD — YUKA (@mr_lindov) March 20, 2020

kim taehyung really had to come for us like this??!?!???!!???!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bzWL17fkBX — (@jeonsatellite) March 20, 2020

I'm ready kim taehyung pic.twitter.com/q5zB948TQc — taegi is so precious (@taegiieternal) March 20, 2020

We adore V and how!

Meanwhile, V has a very big reason to be happy because his solo song Sweet Night, which was a part of Itaewon Class OST, charted at #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 77 countries. Moreover, Sweet Night is the first solo song from a K-drama OST which has achieved the feat of attaining #1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

J-Hope recently chatted with ARMY on Weverse and revealed that he has been obsessed with Sweet Night. Hobi also commented on V's selca saying that his BTS bandmate has a small face.

