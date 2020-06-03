PHOTO: BTS members V and Jimin post a four am bed selfie and have ARMY rejoicing because of Vmin feels

Taking to Weverse at four am are BTS members V and Jimin, who posted their trademark bed selfie and had Vmin fans shaking as it was the besties' first selca of 2020. Check out their selfie below.

One of BTS' greatest strength is their unbreakable bond, which was formed from their trainee days as they had to live together under the same roof. With time, their friendship grew stronger as ARMY loves their OT7. Moreover, there were certain bromances that fans started loving including Yoonmin, Namjin, Taekook, Sope, etc. But, probably the closest friendship is between Vmin, i.e. V and Jimin. The 95 line members knew each other from their school days and share a tight-knit bond.

"One day when this cheer dies down... You are my soulmate. For eternity, keep staying here... You are my soulmate. Longer than seven summers and cold winters. Longer than numerous promises and memories," Taehyung and ChimChim had penned for their unit song from Map of the Soul: 7, Friends, which RM conveyed that only Vmin could have written that track because of how deep their friendship is. Well, treating Vmin fans in 2020 is the duo themselves as they posted their first selfie of the year together on Weverse.

Their trademark bed selfies have popped up on social media on a variety of occasions over the years and keeping the tradition alive, TaeTae and Baby Mochi posted their bed selca at four am KST. While V was seen in a monochromatic checkered pyjama suit, Jimin opted for a black sweatshirt.

Meanwhile, during Break The Silence, V and Jimin spoke candidly about their bond with the BTS members. "Right, not only are they dear to me, but they are people I can’t live without because when we fall, I don’t get back up by myself. We all rise up together. There were times when I couldn’t get back up on my own two feet. The fact that we were getting back up together was a great source of strength for me," Taehyug had emotionally shared. We've seen a couple of times of how TaeTae would have breakdowns and the members, especially Jimin, would forget all their work and instead do everything to try to cheer him up.

When ChimChim was asked how he would like to be perceived as by the rest of his bandmates, the Filter singer revealed, "They think I've become funnier lately. They say, 'He’s gotten a lot brighter.' Strangely, I tend to get mentally weak when I go abroad, but rather than words, when I see the members standing next to me on stage looking happy like this, that itself is really comforting. They make me realize that I’m not alone when I'm on stage."

For V, the Singularity singer added, "The playful one? I like the nicknames the members give me. They say I’m restless but that’s who I am. I think that’s why they gave me that nickname. I don’t think my personality will change. No matter how much time passes or how old I get, I’d like to be considered a playful person to everyone."

Meanwhile, ARMY has a busy June ahead of them as FESTA 2020 is upon us and the boys are going all out to keep their fandom entertained, especially during such tough times. From revealing new photos and videos to having secret projects like Still With You and Map of the Song: 7, BTS' seventh anniversary is going to be emotional roller coaster ride for the fans. On June 6, 2020, ARMY will be gearing up to be inspired by their idols as BTS joins Michelle Obama and several other prominent personalities for Dear Class of 2020.

Dear Class of 2020 is a virtual graduation ceremony for students who missed out on a public one because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only will BTS be amongst the commencement speakers, but the septet will also be headlining the grad-night party.

On June 14, BTS is hosting Bang Bang Con The Live, where ARMY gets an online virtual concert from the confines of their home as the K-pop band may perform songs from their last album, Map of the Soul: 7. If this wasn't enough, BTS are also working on their next album, which will mostly be releasing in October 2020, as spoiled by Jin.

