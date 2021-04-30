PHOTO: Chris Pratt’s ‘baby time’ is a heartwarming snuggle selfie with daughter Lyla and son Jack

Calling it 'baby time', Chris Pratt was seen squeezing in some cuddles with 8-month-old daughter Lyla and 8-year-old son Jack. Check out the picture below.

Chris Pratt fights the bad guys on screen and is often dishing out death defying stunts on the silver screen, but the actor's downtime includes snuggling up with newborn daughter Lyla and son Jack. On Thursday, the Marvel's Star Lord gave a glimpse of his quality time with his kids as he managed to capture a selfie while spending time with his daughter Lyla and 8-year-old son Jack.

Calling it 'baby time', Chris Pratt was seen squeezing in some cuddles as Lyla lay next to him and his Jack was seen playing with her. Chris and baby mum Katherine Schwarzenegger, who welcomed Lyla last year, have been conscious of not revealing her identity online. Even though the couple have shared several photos with their daughter they have either kept her out of frame or used an emoji to not revealed her identity.

In Chris Pratt's latest photo, too, Lyla can be seen facing her dad as she holds on to a toy. As for Chris' 8-year-old son, he can be seen wearing a red tee with his back also faced towards the camera.

Chris is dad to Jack whom he welcomed back in 2012 with his then-wife and actress Anna Faris. The former couple officially divorced in 2018.

About not revealing their daughter Lyla's identity, Katherina said during an interview with the Today show in March, "I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible."

