PHOTO: Coldplay and BTS goofily pose for a groupfie after performing My Universe at the AMAs

It's BTS and Coldplay in the house! After performing their hit single My Universe at the American Music Awards 2021, the two iconic groups posed for a group photo where they goofily struck poses in their stage costumes! Tagging BTS on Instagram, Coldplay wrote, "the My Universe Crew," and added a 'purple heart' emoji next to it!

For those unversed, BTS and Coldplay performed My Universe together at the 2021 AMAs and rocked the stage with their vocals, presence and incredible performance. The septet, comprising Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook also bagged three major awards including Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo/Group and Favourite Pop Song.

The crowd during their performance were as excited as BTS and Coldplay themselves as they cheered the groups, while the main man Chris Martin and the BTS sang their hearts out. Martin sported a casual shirt while BTS dressed in streetwear which included leather jackets, bandanas and t-shirts!

Take a look at Coldplay's post:

BTS and Coldplay's performance was one of the highlights of the night, along with BTS' performance on their song Butter which the group was supposed to execute with Megan Thee Stallion, however, the latter had to cancel last minute owing to personal reasons.

Nonetheless, as BTS ARMY and Coldplay fans cheered for their boys, it seemed like the artists and their fans were communicating through music and music only! The 'My Universe crew' also hyped each other up on stage which made the night more special and entertaining.

