PHOTO: COVID 19 survivor Tom Hanks donates plasma to help fight the deadly virus: It’s as easy as taking a nap

The world was still finding out just how deadly the Coronavirus pandemic is when Tom Hanks and his wife became the first celebrities to go public with their COVID-19 diagnosis. Their announcement took people by surprise. Since then, the two have recovered from the disease and are now trying to help others who are infected by the virus. Tom recently took to social media and revealed that he donated blood plasma to a Los Angeles hospital in an effort to help fight the virus.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap,” he wrote alongside a photo of the bag of plasma he donated. The couple was in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic when they tested positive. Following the diagnosis, they were treated for the disease in the country. After successfully defeating the virus, the couple returned to their home in LA on March 27.

Earlier this week, Tom joked about naming the Coronavirus Vaccine after him. He said that both he and his wife offered to donate their blood because it carries antibodies. “We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine,” the 63-year-old actor said on NPR podcast.

