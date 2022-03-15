PHOTO: Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke make rare appearance on The Lost City red carpet

Daniel Radcliffe made a rare red carpet appearance with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke. While attending the premiere for Radcliffe's upcoming drop The Lost City, starring the Harry Potter star beside Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Radcliffe had a cute glam night date with his partner at the New York City premiere of the film on Monday.

The couple posed with hangers in their mouths for the cameras as the two had not been on any red carpets together since 2014. The actress and actor duo paired well together as both donned a black and white scheme for their looks while Darke had on a stunning flower pattern midi beside Radcliffe who opted for an all-black ensemble with a smidge of white pattern peeking through his half-zipped jacket. For the unversed, you might remember Darke from the Oscar-nominated movie Still Alice and must have adored her character of Mary, Midge's work friend, from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Check out their rare sighting on the red carpet below:

Although it is common knowledge that they first bumped heads on their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, the two have been extremely private about their relationship. In a previous interview from 2015, Radcliffe had detailed his first meeting with the actress and had shared the tale of how he had instantly been attracted to her. Radcliffe and Darke bonded over their love for work and their respect for each other's careers. Even though, through the years many false wedding alarms have disappointed fans as rumours keep arising from time to time that the couple is getting ready to tie the knot but no such confirmation has ever been made from the pair's side.

