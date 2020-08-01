Photo: A dapper Park Seo Joon and his cute pet dog Simba are up to their old shenanigans during a photoshoot

Park Seo-joon is extremely attached to his pet dog Simba as evidenced by the various too cute to handle photos of the duo on Instagram. In a recent IG post, we see the pair goofing around during a photoshoot.

There's nothing like the bond between humans and their beloved pets, especially when said human is as handsome as Park Seo-joon and the beloved pet is as adorable as the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim star's bichon frise named Simba. Thanks to the 31-year-old actor's Instagram page, his millions and millions of followers are treated with countless photos and videos of the adorable pooch and it's an endearing sight when Seo-joon cuddles up to Simba. His latest Instagram post features Simba again as the duo is up to their old shenanigans.

It's been an hour since Seo-joon shared his latest IG post and as expected, the snap has crossed more than 1.2 million likes and counting and with good reason. The photo in question sees an extremely dapper-looking Park and Simba during a photoshoot in progress. In what was a candid click, we see Seo-joon having a staredown with Simba as the dog adorably cranes his neck to see the former's face. The goofy expressions by both are too cute to handle! Moreover, Seo-joon is decked in a black suit which is paired with a white unbuttoned shirt and black dress shoes while his hair is gelled to perfection.

Check out Park Seo-joon's IG post featuring Simba below:

We adore this duo and how!

ALSO READ: VIDEO: BTS' V has a virtual reunion with Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon & Choi Woo Shik & their chat is HILARIOUS

Meanwhile, Seo-joon is busy shooting for his next film Dream which is directed by Lee Byeong-heon of Extreme Job fame and also stars IU and Lee Hyun-woo. Dream, which is slated for a 2021 release, sees Seo-joon playing Yoon Hong-dae, a professional football player who was put on disciplinary probation and ends up coaching a team of misfits who are trying to win the Homeless World Cup, a soccer event.

