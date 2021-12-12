PHOTO: David Beckham channels his inner fanboy while posing with wife Victoria in a Spice Girls jumper

David Beckham embraced his inner Spice Girls fanboy as he posed with his wife Victoria Beckham in a Christmas jumper from the group! For those unversed, the footballer's wife Victoria is a member of the girl group which began in 1994. The group comprised five members namely Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham.

In the picture, David and Victoria can be seen posing with one another in the jumper. The former captioned the post as, "Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls [heart emoji] Christmas jumpers are out."

This Christmas post has already garnered 300k likes with one of them being from their son Romeo Beckham. Fans took to the comments section to call David "the one and only Spice Boy!" "My all-time favourite," one fan penned as they lauded the Spice Girls. Another fan appreciated David Beckham for posing with the cool jumper!

Take a look at David Beckham's post:

This isn't the first time that David Beckham has openly supported Spice Girls! During one of his appearances at The Late Late Show With James Corden, the footballer began jamming to Spice Girls' hit number Wannabe while attending a spin class. Victoria Beckham too had reacted to the same on social media and said that she "loved watching" David Beckham in the talk show. "He did always want to be in the band," Victoria had jokingly penned alongside!

What do you think of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's adorable chemistry? Share your honest opinions about the couple with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham's emotional goodbye to Harper as the latter leaves for school