PHOTO: Dream actress IU gives a sneak peek into her colourful room; Is she watching THIS popular K drama?

Actress and singer IU took to Instagram and shared her midnight activities. The photo gave fans a look at her beautiful room.
IU aka Lee Ji Eun has been busy with the filming of her upcoming film Dream. The actress stars opposite Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon. The duo has shared limited information about the movie on their respective social media platform. But they have been revealing all the surprises they've received on the sets of the sports-themed movie over the past few weeks. But tonight, Ji Eun decided to give herself some break by watching a K drama in the comfort of her colourful room in the middle of the night. 

Fans noticed the Eight singer watching an episode of Reply 1998. The Korean drama stars Lee Hye Ri, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Yo, Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Dong Hwi. That's not the only thing noticed. The Hotel Del Luna star has decked up her room with such beautiful elements. If you look behind the television set, an image of the moon is pasted. On one side of the wall, a rainbow has been placed with the words "Good Morning" written underneath. The wall also features a pack of notes stuck against the wall. 

IU has a bunch of stuffed animals laying beside the television set while a guitar rests between the rainbow on the wall and the television set. As per fan translations, she captioned her photo: "I can’t sleep, Should I spend tonight watching a drama" 

Check out the photo below: 

What did you think of her room? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, Dream follows the journey of a professional soccer player entangled in an incident. The episode results in the player becoming a coach and training a team.

