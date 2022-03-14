PHOTO: Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn have a sweet WandaVision reunion at Critics Choice Awards 2022

WandaVision ended a year ago and we bet you still haven't been able to bid adieu to the show. While Marvel maintained that the show won't be getting a second season since it was released as a limited series, fans are sure to request MCU for a rethink after seeing this adorable snap of Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn at the Critics Choice Awards.

Olsen and Hahn had a sweet reunion of sorts as the duo sat together for the Critics Choice Awards 2022. Both Elizabeth and Kathryn were among the nominees for the evening as Olsen was competing in the Best Actress in a limited series category whereas Hahn was nominated for the Supporting Actress award in the miniseries category.

Even as Marvel fans felt a sense of disappointment watching the duo lose, this snap of the two actresses soon went viral as they hoped to see the two get together as Wanda and Agatha. The series was released in January last year and was among the first MCU shows to drop on the streaming platform for Disney. WandaVision was followed by the release of other shows including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye.

Check out Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen's photo here:

As for the Critics Choice Awards, Olsen lost out the Best Actress honour to Kate Winslet who bagged the award for her performance in Mare of Easttown which also took home the Best Limited Series honour beating the likes of Midnight Mass, The Underground Railroad, WandaVision, Dopesick, Maid among others.

