PHOTO: The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek & cast pose together happily at a pre Christmas party

The Eternals star Lia McHugh took to her Instagram page to share a cozy photo with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and the rest of the cast at a pre-Christmas party, Check out the photo below.

It's going to be one crazy ride for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans in 2020 because not only is there an array of Disney Plus shows to keep us satiated, we also have two films on the Phase 4 lineup - Black Widow and The Eternals. While Black Widow will see Scarlett Johansson finally get her much-deserved standalone film, The Eternals will be a different ballgame altogether as new characters will make its way to the fans. This Chloé Zhao directorial is boasting with star power as Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and more make their MCU debuts.

As the cast is currently shooting for the highly ambitious film, they got to celebrate a pre-Christmas party on the sets and Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite in The Eternals, took to her Instagram page to share a group photo. In the cozy picture, we see Angelina posing next to Don Lee while resting her head on the shoulders of Brian Tyree Henry. We also see Salma embracing her Christmas spirit by donning a Santa hat. Also in the snap, we see Lia, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff and Chloé posing together with happy smiles.

Check out the photo below:

Lia's caption reads as, "Being a part of this family has been the greatest experience of my life. Each and every one of these people have been so kind and gracious to me. I am so thankful and thrilled to be a part of this adventure, I can’t wait to see what’s to come."

The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

