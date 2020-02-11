PHOTO: Gigi Hadid keeps Zayn Malik close to her bedside with a cute gesture confirming they are back together

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to share a polaroid of how her bedside looks like and there's definitely some Zayn Malik captured in it, further solidifying ZiGi's reconciliation reports. Check out Gigi's bedside photo below.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship has been a topic of grave discussion amongst ZiGi stans as their favourites have been on an on-again, off-again dating status. Now, it looks like Zayn and, especially Gigi isn't listening to the latter's squad leader Taylor Swift's wise words of "We are never getting back together," as rumours are swirling of a third reconciliation between the former lovebirds. In January 2020, Malik accompanied Hadid for her mother Yolanda Hadid's birthday celebrations and seemed to be so in love.

Furthermore, the pair were also spotted having an intimate date night in New York City to commemorate the Pillowtalk singer's 27th birthday. However, there has been no confirmation of whether the two are really back together or just friends... until now! Confirming the reports of their on-again relationship is the 24-year-old supermodel, who took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her bedside view. Why is this important you ask? Well, her bedside includes a polaroid of Gigi cuddling up to Zayn.

Check out Gigi Hadid's bedside Instagram Stories with the Zayn Malik polaroid below:

Looks like ZiGi is back on and stronger than ever!

What do you have to say about Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid getting back together? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, according to E! News, Zayn was the one who reached out to Gigi for getting back together and that Hadid is still very much in love with Malik. However, the break that they got in between was a welcome change and brought them closer together, than ever before.

