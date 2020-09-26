PHOTO: Gigi Hadid shares a new glimpse of baby ZiGi and REVEALS a thoughtful gift 'auntie' Taylor Swift made

Gigi Hadid revealed that she and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last weekend. Sharing a new photo of baby ZiGi while revealing a gift the little one received from "auntie" Taylor Swift.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently announced that they have welcomed their little munchkin. The couple shared a glimpse of their daughter on social media, announcing their baby girl's arrival. Days since they led to a social media meltdown, Gigi has shared a new photo of baby ZiGi and revealed a sweet gift that Gigi's BFF Taylor Swift made for the little one. The supermodel took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her baby wrapped in a satin blanket.

The model revealed that the adorable pink blanket was made by "auntie" Taylor. The You Need To Calm Down hitmaker's customised gift to Gigi's little bundle of joy comes just weeks after T.Swift sent an embroidered blanket to Katy Perry for her daughter Daisy. What a sweet and personalised gesture!

Gigi also revealed that baby ZiGi also received a sweet gift from Donatella Versace. The new mama revealed that Donatella sent a white Versace outfit for the fashionista's daughter. Check out the photo below:

While announcing that her little angel has arrived, Gigi said on Instagram that she and Zayn are in love with their daughter. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," she said, sharing the first picture. Speaking of his "beautiful" daughter, Zayn said, "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

The couple is yet to reveal the name of the baby. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

