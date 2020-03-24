PHOTO: Gigi Hadid shares a romantic throwback snap of Zayn Malik planting a kiss on the model's cheek

As she's self-isolating due to the coronavirus scare, Gigi Hadid went down memory lane and shared some throwback snaps, one of which was a romantic photo with her beau, Zayn Malik. Check out the adorable picture below.

Social distancing and self-isolation is the need of the hour currently and Hollywood celebrities are abiding by the same. The celebs, who usually have crazy schedules and less time with their families are now making the most of being confined to their homes. Taking to their social media pages, the same stars are using creative ways to spend time. Whether it be chilling with their children like Jimmy Fallon is doing or even holding joint social media jamming sessions like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently did.

Gigi Hadid is using her free time to go back memory lane and posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram. The snaps included gold mask selfies, riding her beloved horses and even childhood photos with her best pal, sister and model, Bella Hadid. However, the photo that everyone is talking about is the throwback snap with her beau, Zayn Malik. In the photo, which was taken during Christmas, with the decorated tree in the background sees the Pillowtalk singer planting a sweet kiss on his ladylove's cheek. While Zayn looks handsome in a dark and light grey tracksuit combination, the supermodel looks gorgeous in a red crop top which is paired with blue jeans and a black overcoat.

Check out Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's romantic throwback photo below:

Gigi captioned the image as, "(oldie) camera roll finds! #stayhome."

We adore ZiGi and how!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Gigi Hadid keeps Zayn Malik close to her bedside with a cute gesture confirming they are back together

Moreover, it was in January 2020, when news broke out that Zayn and Gigi were back together for the third time. That's right! Their relationship, which began in November 2015 has been through a crazy roller coaster ride of ups and downs. However, the couple seems to be in a happy place now with all the throwback photos Hadid has been sharing lately.

Zayn Malik has mostly been MIA with just a few collaborations releasing here and there. His last big single was his collaboration with Zhavia Ward for Aladdin's soundtrack titled A Whole New World. The 27-year-old singer is a successful solo artist with his debut album, Mind of Mine, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. However, Zayn began his music journey as a part of One Direction, which also features Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has had a fabulous career as a young model along with the likes of sister Bella Hadid as well as Kendal Jenner. The 24-year-old model has walked the ramp for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Jean Paul Gaultier, amongst others.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More