PHOTO: Gigi Hadid takes baby ZiGi on her first stroll in the snow; Zayn Malik behind the camera?

Gigi Hadid and baby ZiGi stepped out on the snow-covered streets of New York City and shared a picture from her outing on Instagram. The model's beau Zayn Malik was MIA.

New York City was covered in a blanket of snow last night as a snowstorm hit the city. While pictures from the Big Apple have filled the social media platforms, Gigi Hadid revealed she stepped out to experience the snow with baby ZiGi in tow. The supermodel, who recently welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik, took to Instagram and shared a picture to reveal she took the little munchkin on a stroll as snow covered the city. In the picture, Gigi wrapped herself in warm clothes while her baby was tucked in a stroller.

Gigi was seen wearing a pair of white pants with matching white shoes underneath a thick black jacket. She topped it with a warm scarf and a hat. She sported a black mask. Gigi shared the picture with the caption, "her first snow." Several friends of the model took to the comments section and showered the mother-daughter duo with love. This includes Ashley Graham, Stella Maxwell and Hailey Bieber. We wonder if Zayn turned photographer for the model in the shot. Check out the photo below:

What do you think of the photo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Gigi stepped out hours after she flaunted her new hairdo. The model revealed she went under the scissors and now sports bangs. In case you missed it, check out the photo below:

Gigi was also photographed taking her daughter on a stroll with sister Bella Hadid. Check out the photos in the link below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are nothing short of winter chic; Take baby ZiGi for a stroll in New York

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×