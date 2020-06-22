PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow sends her love to husband Brad Falchuk and ex Chris Martin on Father's Day

Gwyneth Paltrow wished her her husband Brad Falchuk and ex Chris Martin on Father's Day with the sweetest post ever. The actress took to social media and shared pictures of her husband and ex to mark the special day. “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love,” she wrote in the caption. In the first picture, Chris and her daughter Apple (16) can be seen holding hands while sitting on a boat.

In the following picture, Chris, their 14-year-old son Moses, and Brad can be seen sitting together and smiling brightly for the camera. Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in 2003 after dating for a while. After more than 10 years of their marriage, the two announced their separation, telling fans they were 'consciously uncoupling' in 2014. Since then, the two have been spotted together on more than one occasion, proving that it’s possible to maintain a friendly relationship with exes. The two are often spotted hanging out together.

Check out the post here:

In January, during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress spoke about her relationship with the 42-year-old singer. Calling it a lifelong commitment, the actresses stated that she constantly tries to reinvent her relationship because she shares two children with him. She asserted that while they had to put in a lot of hard work in the beginning, their equation rarely gets difficult now. The two have learned how to communicate with each other. The actress also opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband's girlfriend and stated that she adores the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

