  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow sends her love to husband Brad Falchuk and ex Chris Martin on Father's Day

7530 reads Mumbai
chris martin,Gwyneth Paltrow,Hollywood,Brad FalchukPHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow sends her love to husband Brad Falchuk and ex Chris Martin on Father's Day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gwyneth Paltrow wished her her husband Brad Falchuk and ex Chris Martin on Father's Day with the sweetest post ever. The actress took to social media and shared pictures of her husband and ex to mark the special day. “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love,” she wrote in the caption. In the first picture, Chris and her daughter Apple (16) can be seen holding hands while sitting on a boat.

In the following picture, Chris, their 14-year-old son Moses, and Brad can be seen sitting together and smiling brightly for the camera. Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in 2003 after dating for a while. After more than 10 years of their marriage, the two announced their separation, telling fans they were 'consciously uncoupling' in 2014. Since then, the two have been spotted together on more than one occasion, proving that it’s possible to maintain a friendly relationship with exes. The two are often spotted hanging out together.

Check out the post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

In January, during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress spoke about her relationship with the 42-year-old singer. Calling it a lifelong commitment, the actresses stated that she constantly tries to reinvent her relationship because she shares two children with him. She asserted that while they had to put in a lot of hard work in the beginning, their equation rarely gets difficult now. The two have learned how to communicate with each other. The actress also opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband's girlfriend and stated that she adores the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas wishes his dad, remembers Priyanka Chopra's dad on Father's Day: You raised an incredible daughter

Credits :InstagramHarper's Bazaar

Latest Videos
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement