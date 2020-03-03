PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow shares a delightful birthday wish for ‘musical genius’ ex husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow posted the sweetest birthday message for her ex-husband Chris Martin. Check it out.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin never fail to give us friendship goals. While the two have moved on in their lives after getting divorced, they are spotted hanging out together and having a great time. Paltrow’s latest Instagram update is another proof of just how awesome their friendship is. She shared the sweetest birthday post for her ex-husband. In the picture, the 47-year-old actress can be seen enjoying a snow day with Martin and their son Moses.

“Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We you #cajm,” she wrote in the caption. Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in 2003 and after more than 10 years of marriage, announced their separation. They told the fans they were 'consciously uncoupling' in 2014. Since then, the two have been spotted together on more than one occasion, proving that it’s possible to maintain a friendly relationship with exes.

Check out Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post here:

In December, Paltrow was spotted hitting the slopes with Martin and his current girlfriend Dakota Johnson in Aspen, Colorado. The actress was spotted in full on skiing gear, rugged up in a black ski jacket and matching snow pants for the outing. Chris dressed similar to Gwyneth in a black insulated puffer jacket and a black pair of ski pants, while her girlfriend looked stunning in an oversized sweater underneath a black woolen overcoat.

