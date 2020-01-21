PHOTO: Halsey wishes boyfriend Evan Peters on his birthday; Says 'I can’t imagine a world without you in it’

In her latest Instagram post, Halsey shared a sweet message for her boyfriend Evan Peters on his birthday. Check it out.

Halsey is showering Evan Peters with all the love on his birthday. The actor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday, January 20, with his lady love. While the two have been very particular about keeping their relationship private, the 25-year-old singer wishing the American Horror Story actor on his special day with an adorable Instagram post. “Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white image taken inside a photo-booth.

The post includes two photos. In one, the two can be seen smitten over each other as they share an intimate kiss and the other features them happily posing for the camera. While reportedly, the two have only been dating for nearly three months, it seems like their relationship is going strong and the two are loving each other’s company. Last week, a source told E Online that the couple is getting serious and have decided to take their relationship to the next level. According to the insider, Evan is staying with Halsey in her house.

While the actor still has an apartment of his own, he thinks it makes more sense for them to stay together and they have been spending almost all of their time together. The two made their relationship red carpet official on October 26, a month after they were first spotted together on a date in Los Angeles in September. They attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles together wearing matching Halloween costumes.

