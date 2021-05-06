PHOTO: Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso shares an adorable selfie to wish her 'birthday boy'

Henry Cavill's girlfriend took to Instagram to wish the actor in the sweetest way with a snug selfie of the duo.

Henry Cavill who celebrates his birthday on May 5, received a rather special wish this time given that his girlfriend took to Instagram to send her adorable wish to him. The Witcher star recently made his relationship with Natalie Viscuso official on Instagram and sent netizens into a frenzy. For his 38th birthday, Cavill's girlfriend shared an adorable selfie of the duo.

On Wednesday, Natalie Viscuso took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet selfie with the actor and wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy." The couple are seen sporting masks in the picture shared by Viscuso and the selfie seems to be taken at a location with a gorgeous city view in the background.

It was last month that Henry and Natalie first went public with their relationship and were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll in London. In April, Cavill took to Instagram to introduce the world to his ladylove as he wrote, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Viscuso too had shared the same picture on her Instagram and referred to Henry as "my dear Henry." The couple's so-in-love picture had fans going gaga over them and we are sure their new selfie is going to get the same kind of love too.

Check out Natalie Viscuso's post here:

Eagle-eyed fans recently revealed that Cavill's girlfriend starred on MTV’s reality show, My Super Sweet 16, which aired back in 2005. The show introduced a teen every week and would cover the preparations for the celebrations of their 16th birthday.

