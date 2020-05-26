PHOTO: Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon shows us how to look spectacular even in a simple mirror selfie

Park Seo-joon, who has left millions mesmerised with his handsome looks and charming personality in K-dramas like Itaewon Class and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, took to his Instagram page to treat fans with a mirror selfie. Check out his IG post below.

If you're not a K-drama enthusiast but have watched the multiple Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho film, Parasite, like the rest of the world, then you know of Park Seo-joon as Min-hyuk, the handsome friend of Kim Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik). If you are a K-drama fanatic, then you are definitely aware of this charismatic personality who has come out as one of the strongest actors of his generation, who can leave anyone weak in their knees, thanks to his effervescent charm.

It's hard to beat Mr. Park when it comes to his romantic K-dramas with series like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way and She Was Pretty under his impressive repertoire. Taking to his Instagram page to treat his fans, Seo-joon shared a handsome mirror selfie of himself donning an oversized grey jacket. The 31-year-old actor is quite fond of the mirror selfies, as evidenced by his previous IG posts and shows us how it's done in a flawless manner.

Check out Park Seo-joon's mirror selfie which already has three million likes and counting below:

The Itaewon Class star's caption was a beer emoticon.

Handsome would be an understatement!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Park Seo Joon's dedication to take the perfect snap of BTS' V makes us want to be part of Wooga Squad

Meanwhile, Seo-joon is busy filming Lee Byung-hun's feature film, Dream, alongside IU and Lee Hyun-woo. In the highly-anticipated sports drama, Seo-joon plays Yoon Hong-dae, a professional soccer player who is forced into the life of coaching due to an incident and hence has to train a team to win at an annual international soccer event called the Homeless World Cup. Dream is slated for a 2021 release.

Credits :Instagram

