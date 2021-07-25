PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck CONFIRM romance with a steamy kiss on JLo's birthday

Jennifer Lopez made jaws drop as she confirmed her romance with Ben Affleck in the most surprising manner. The singer who celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 24, celebrated the special day with Affleck and decided to finally make their relationship Instagram official not just with any photo but a rather sizzling one. Lopez shared a series of snaps sporting a bikini from her birthday celebrations and along with it dropped a cosy photo with Affleck where the duo can be seen kissing.

The singer jetted off for a birthday vacation and was seen having a great time on a yacht in the South of France. Dropping a steamy photo with Ben, JLo finally gave a confirmation to their rekindled romance which has been in the news since the past few months ever since the duo began hanging out together again.

Lopez's post with Affleck comes after their first official photo together made its way to Instagram through her friend Leah Remini whose birthday bash saw Jennifer and Ben posing in a loved-up photo.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's photo with Ben Affleck Here

Sharing a series of pictures in her birthday post, Lopez did not write much in the captions as she simply wrote, " 52 … what it do..." along with a pink heart emoji. While Lopez posed a picture with Ben, she didn't tag him on the same or mention his name in the caption.

Lopez's post garnered a lot of love from fans who couldn't be more thrilled about Bennifer going official with their romance. Also, a few celebrities and friends shared their excitement about JLo confirming her romance including the likes of the singer's hairstylist, Chris Appleton who commented on the post saying, "Dammm.. legit made my jaw drop."

