PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy quality time together on a yacht in Italy

After Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodrigues called off their engagement, rumours of the Anaconda star’s entanglement with Pearl Harbour fame Ben Affleck began doing the rounds. Last weekend, on the occasion of J Lo’s 52nd birthday, the diva made her relationship with Affleck Instagram official after posting a series of stunning pictures with him vacationing together in Europe. The photos set social media ablaze with fans going gaga over their relationship announcement. Ever since then, the couple’s PDA sessions have been hitting the headlines as they continue to vacation together.

Recently, as reported by Just Jared, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted hanging out on a yacht in Italy. A paparazzi picture of the two, sees them enjoying some cool oceanic breeze together. While Jennifer Lopez donned a red striped off-shoulder ensemble. She completed her look with statement sunglasses. On the other hand Affleck kept it casual in a collared t-shirt paired with black sunglasses. Previously, exploring the streets of an island in Italy, the two were reported to be affectionate toward each other while making their appearance together.

Take a look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck’s recent appearance

Jennifer and Ben were engaged from 2002 to 2004. They called off their engagement just days before their wedding date. Reports claim that romance brewed between the two after meeting on the sets of Gigli in late 2001. Unfortunately, the pair split their paths but remained in contact with each other. In April 2021, reports of the two dating each other began surfacing again. Now, the powercouple have confirmed their relationship status.

