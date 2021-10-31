PHOTO: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pay tribute to Hilary Duff's The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Halloween

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have dressed up as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie for Halloween. Taking to their social media platforms, the couple, channelling the two iconic characters posed with each other while their fans kept commenting, 'Sing to me Paolo!'

In the 2003 movie, the characters were played by Hilary Duff (Isabella Parigi) and Yani Gellman (Paolo Valisari). The two, especially former Disney star Joe Jonas seems to have connected to his Disney roots with the help of the costumes. The Jonas Brothers alum had previously starred in Disney projects including Camp Rock and Jonas L.A. Fans took to the comments section to laud the couple for their out-of-the-box tribute. Both Turner and Jonas tagged Hilary Duff in their posts to pay a proper tribute to her via their Halloween preparations.

One fan wrote, "This is what dreams are made of," while another called the couple 'iconic' for their Halloween ideas. The Game of Thrones alum shared the picture from her Instagram with the caption, "Sing to me Paolo" making The Lizzie McGuire movie fans nostalgic once and for all! Turner dressed up in a green outfit with an equally ideal green jacket. Jonas put on a headband mic and dressed up in a black ensemble.

Take a look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's posts:

In other news, The Jonas Brothers performed in West Hollywood recently. They have also announced their one-hour comedy special for Netflix called Jonas Brothers Family Roast starring Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Jack Whitehall.

