PHOTO: Joe Jonas shares an adorable photo of Sophie Turner celebrating; subtly confirms her pregnancy?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who got married in a secret ceremony last year, and are currently sparking pregnancy rumours. According to various reports, the 23-year-old is expecting her first child with Joe (30) and his latest instagram picture might have been a confirmation of the same. The singer posted a picture of Sophie, taken from behind and it seems like she is celebrating something. Dressed in a pair of jeans, a top and white snickers, the game of thrones actress looks happy and carefree as ever.

Considering this is the first time Joe has posted his wife’s photo after the pregnancy rumours this can mean more than just a random picture. Earlier this week, a source told Just Jared that the couple is keeping things under a tight wrap and is not ready to share the news with the world yet. The insider also asserted that the two are very excited about starting this new chapter of their lives. Another source revealed that the actress has been shopping for dresses that could fit her changing body during pregnancy.

The couple was last seen together at 2020 Grammys where the Jonas brother performed their latest song, What A Man Gotta Do. During their performance, Sophie Turner was seen cheering her lungs out for her man on the stage. The two took their fans by surprise in May 2019 after a video from their secret Las Vegas wedding went viral. They exchanged vows again, this time in front all their family members and friend, in France.

