PHOTO: Joe Jonas turns into an adorable Santa Claus for Sophie Turner on their first Christmas post wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their first Christmas together since their wedding. To make the holiday extra special, Joe doubled up into a Santa.

While Nick Jonas and Jonas are busy having a snowy US Christmas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly rang in their Christmas in the UK. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this summer, celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. While details about their Christmas celebrations are still under the wraps, we have learned that the Jonas Brothers singer channeled his inner Santa Claus and brought a huge smile on the Game of Thrones alum's beautiful face.

Sophie took to her Instagram to share a picture of Joe making himself comfortable seated on a cushioned chair. The singer sported a Christmas hat, a fake white beard, white tee underneath a red overcoat and a pair of black pants to become the in-house Santa Claus. The singer also had a bag full of goodies in between his feet. Sophie shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and tagged Joe in it.

Check Joe Jonas' Santa Clause below :

Meanwhile, Joe shared a couple of pictures of his dogs sporting Christmas-themed onesies. The singer shared the photos and wished his fans on the occasion.

Check out Joe Jonas' post below:

Joe was in the Christmas spirit even before the Christmas week began. The singer took to his Instagram and shared a video where he wore a dilution costume which created an illusion that Santa carrying the singer on his shoulder. Check out the video below:

Adorable, isn't it? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Winter has come for Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Joe Jonas captures his wife enjoying snowfall

Credits :Instagram

Read More