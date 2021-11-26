PHOTO: Julia Roberts shares a rare selfie in a beanie and trendy sunglasses to mark Thanksgiving

Julia Roberts recently took to Instagram to share a rare selfie in an orange beanie and trendy sunglasses! The actress, 54, posts selfies time and again, however this time, she wished her fans on the occasion of Thanksgiving. "Happy Thanksgiving to All," Roberts penned.

"Feeling grateful and thankful," the Pretty Woman actress wrote. In the picture, Julia can be seen posing for a selfie, as she is smiling at the camera. Friends took to the comment section to wish the star a joyous Thanksgiving. "Happy Thanksgiving friend. Miss you!" Rita Wilson wrote. While the comments for her post have been limited, we are sure fans too must have wished her on this special day.

Take a look at Julia Roberts' Thanksgiving post:

Many stars took to their social media platforms to share Thanksgiving pictures, videos and wishes with their fans. Politicians including Barack and Michelle Obama too had posted beautiful writeups celebrating their family and dog Sunny. Along with that, several other stars including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and others had shared their wishes and penned heartfelt notes for what they have been thankful about.

Julia's selfie has been shared with her 9.3 million (and counting!) followers. The picture has already garnered more than 300k likes and is on the road to be 350k likes strong! In the selfie, Roberts' million-dollar smile has melted fans all around the world.

