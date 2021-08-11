PHOTO: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber click a cosy mirror selfie as they glam up for date night

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber never fail to give us couple goals especially when they flaunt their love for each other in the cutest way possible. For a recent outing, Justin and Hailey decked up in stylish attires and posed together for a mirror selfie. Their cosy photo together makes for a perfect snap with the right mix of fashion and romance.

On Tuesday, Justin took to his Instagram account to post the adorable selfie, where he is seen resting his face on Hailey's shoulder while she clicks the perfect snap. In the photo, Hailey was seen sporting a gorgeous blue latex minidress. The Peaches singer too looked sharp as he wore a pinstripe suit with a silky tuxedo vest by Saint Laurent. In Justin's individual photo shared by the singer himself, he was also seen wearing a colourful charms necklace.

While Justin didn't caption the photo, it looks like the couple decided to click a quick snap before heading out for a fun date night. This isn't the first time that the Biebers have served us a glamorous look during their outing.

Check out Justin Bieber's photo with Hailey Bieber here:

Recently, the duo stole the show with their fashionable looks as they slipped into formal wear to attend the Freedom Art Experience gallery event held on July 26 in Los Angeles. The event saw the duo twinning in black and it was Hailey's gorgeous look in a velvet and lace evening gown by Alessandra Rich that became the highlight of the evening.

While it's not known where Justin and Hailey headed after decking up in their stylish attire, fans were certainly impressed to see the duo make date night look this good. One of Hailey's closest friends, Justine Skye also seemed to have adored the couple's new photo and left a comment appreciating the same as she wrote, "Love you guys!" on Justin's post.

