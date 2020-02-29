PHOTO: Justin Bieber confesses his heart skips a beat when he's around wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber took to Instagram and gushed about his wife Hailey Bieber. The singer revealed his heart skips a beat when she's around him.

Justin Bieber has never shied away from showering Hailey Bieber with love on various social media platforms. From writing songs inspired by his relationship and marriage with her to flooding our social media accounts with photos of her, the 25-year-old singer has gushed about the model at every opportunity he gets. This time it was no different. The Intentions singer took to Instagram to share an old picture of the happily married couple and showered the beautiful lady with love.

The picture sees Justin hugging Hailey from behind. The singer sports messy blonde spikes while flaunting a colourful tee. Whereas Hailey donned a white tee. Justin shared the picture with the caption admitting that his heart skips a beat whenever he's around his lady love. "My heart skips a beat when I’m around you," he wrote while sharing the picture. The photo opened a floodgate of heart emojis in the comments section. Check out the photo below:

While Justin cannot stop flaunting his blissful married life, he has been busy on the work front. The singer dropped his new album titled Changes earlier this month. The singer returned to the music front after taking a break to focus on his mental health.

Justin has had a memorable comeback from his break as he made several new records with his new album. Justin took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 200 list and became the youngest musician of all time to score seven Number 1 albums. The singer broke Elvis Presley record which was set 59 years ago. Presley set the record when he was 26.

