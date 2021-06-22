PHOTO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin meet French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron in Paris

Justin Bieber left his fans surprised as he glammed up in a formal avatar with wife Hailey Baldwin and posed with the French President in his new Instagram post.

Justin Bieber surprised his fans as he dropped a picture posing with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron on Instagram. Both Justin and Hailey were seen dressed in a formal attire as they met with Macron at the president's luxe Elysee Palace office on Monday, June 21. Bieber's meet with the French President came during his recent visit to Paris and also coincided with the occasion of World Music Day which is celebrated on the same date.

While fans were hopeful about Bieber explaining more about his meet with Macron in the photo caption, the singer decided to leave it a suspense as he merely wrote, "#boss" alongside the photo. In the picture shared by Bieber, the Peaches singer wore a grey suit with blue-trimmed sneakers whereas Hailey wore a gorgeous tan halter wrap dress.

Check out Justin Bieber's photo with French President Emmanuel Macron Here

As reported by Daily Mail, the reports from French outlets suggested that the Canadian singer is said to have asked to meet the French president himself, and their conversation included a discussion on 'issues related to youth.'

Before meeting with the President, Justin and Hailey reportedly enjoyed some romantic time in Paris as they grabbed a fancy lunch and also and also strolled around Avenue Montaigne. Ever since their arrival in Paris, the couple has already been spotted on shopping trips and romantic cafes.

Justin and Hailey are currently in a good place and as per ET, a source informed that the duo has found their "groove" as a married couple and are "are enjoying their time together."

