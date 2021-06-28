PHOTO: Justin Bieber poses with the 'most lovable human' Hailey Bieber for a sweet vacation selfie

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share loved-up photos from their vacation as they head to Greece after Paris

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are currently enjoying a vacation and while the duo first headed to Paris, they are currently enjoying their time in Greece. Justin recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their holiday where the duo are seen having the best of time. After dropping a few loved-up pictures, Bieber later also shared a selfie with Hailey.

Justin and Hailey posed for one of the sweetest selfies together as they seemed to have been enjoying a yacht ride. While Justin wore a tie-dye pullover, Hailey looked gorgeous in a simple teal dress. Along with the photo, the Yummy singer wrote a sweet message as he gushed about his wife saying, " thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth."

The Biebers have been taking social media by storm with their vacation pictures and even more their fashionable looks during these outings. During their Paris vacay, Hailey gave some major fashion goals when it comes to stepping out for date nights. The couple also dressed up in a formal look for a meet with the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

As for their vacation pictures from Greece, the couple was seen wearing matching white sneakers and pink socks as they posed adorably. While Justin didn't write a note, he captioned these photos with multiple heart-eye emojis.

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's vacation pictures here:

Justin and Hailey have been giving fans absolute relationship goals. Previously, while talking about their relationship, Hailey described it as, "We're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That's how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."

