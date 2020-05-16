PHOTO: Justin Bieber promises to love Hailey Baldwin for the rest of his life as he shares a romantic selfie

Justin Bieber posted the sweetest note for his wife Hailey Baldwin and promised to love her for the rest of his life. Check it out!

Justin Bieber’s sweet goodnight note for his wife Hailey Baldwin proves he is hands down the best husband. Justin is head over heels in love with the 23-year-old model and never shies away from expressing his feelings. In his latest Instagram post, the Yummy singer shared a romantic selfie featuring him with Hailey and in the caption, promised to love her for the rest of his life. In the picture, the 26-year-old can be seen planting a kiss on his wife’s nose.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER,” he wrote alongside the photo. Justin shared the post just hours after confessing that he wants to go back in time and save himself for his wife.

During the latest episode of their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, Hailey and Justin answered various fan questions. Justin made the revelation while answering a fan who wanted to know what the Yummy singer would change about himself if he could go back in time. “If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,” he said. Justin further added that while his confession might seem “crazy,” being sexually active was very confusing for him. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody,” he said.

